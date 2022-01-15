Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy girls use third-quarter surge to take down Mount Pisgah

An early third-quarter run paced the Lakeview Academy girls in a 57-38 win against Mount Pisgah on Friday. For the Lady Lions, Dynesty Putman led the way with 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Ashlyn Henderson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Lakeview Academy, while Joelle Snyder scored 13 points.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits East Forsyth at 4 p.m. Saturday.
EAST HALL GIRLS 48, MADISON COUNTY 42 (OT): Alexis Burce led the way for the Lady Vikings with 18 points and Maleah Harrison chipped in 13 on Friday in Gainesville.
Up next, East Hall (9-8, 2-4 Region 8-4A) hosts Cedar Shoals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Valhalla.High school scores can be reported by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.