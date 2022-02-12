Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy girls beat Pinecrest to wrap up regular season

Joelle Snyder scored 23 points for the Lakeview Academy girls in a 57-46 win against Pinecrest Academy on Friday.
Dynesty Putman added 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Lady Lions.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces an opponent to be determined in the Region 6-A private schools tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday at King’s Ridge Christian.
GREENBRIER BOYS 68, JOHNSON 24: Demetri Moon scored a game-high 11 points for the Knights on Friday.
Up next, Johnson faces Clarke Central at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Region 8-5A tournament.