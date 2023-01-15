Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys top Pinecrest Academy

Lakeview Academy's Brock Graham posted a game-high 17 points in a 49-32 win against Pinecrest Academy on Saturday. Also in double figures, Tayden Ware finished with 14 points.
On Tuesday, Lakeview Academy hosts George Walton Academy.
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN GIRLS 57, LANIER CHRISTIAN 17: Ellie Roberts had a team-high seven points for the Lady Lightning on Saturday.
On Tuesday, Lanier Christian will host Westminster Christian at 6 p.m. in Flowery Branch.
