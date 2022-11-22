Basketball scoreboard: Lakeview Academy boys take down Jackson County

Lakeview Academy’s Justyce Sadler had a great day, scoring 26 points as it beat Jackson County 63-48 on Tuesday in Gainesville. Jack Collins added 16 points for the Lions (1-2).
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Athens Christian at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Gainesville.
SOUTH EFFINGHAM GIRLS 45, CHESTATEE 32: Riley Black had 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Lady War Eagles in the Joe Greene Classic on Tuesday in Savannah. Up next, Chestatee visits Lumpkin County at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 in Dahlonega.
