Basketball scoreboard: Johnson girls knock off Apalachee

Sarah Johnson scored 16 points and Ashley Mintz added 13 for the Johnson girls in a 49-46 win against Apalachee on Friday.
Up next, the Lady Knights play at Loganville on Tuesday.
ST. FRANCIS BOYS 51, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 40: Harrison Cooper scored 15 points and Liam Weidner added nine points for the Lions on Friday.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Mount Bethel on Tuesday.
ST. FRANCIS GIRLS 74, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 36: Joelle Snyder scored 18 points and Dynesty Putman added 13 for the Lady Lions on Friday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.