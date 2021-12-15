Basketball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff boys earn region win against West Hall

Carlos Marlow scored 17 points for the Cherokee Bluff boys in a 61-43 win against West Hall on Tuesday.
Jhace Justice scored 11 points for the Bears, while Cade Simmons added nine.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 53, PARKVIEW 49: Keidra Young scored 10 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Red Elephants on Tuesday.
During the late fourth-quarter run, Young knocked down all four free throw tries in the last 30 seconds to secure the victory.
Gainesville’s Julia Payne scored nine points, including the game-tying 3-pointer off the bench with 30 seconds to go.
On Thursday, Gainesville visits Franklin County in Carnesville.
