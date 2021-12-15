By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Basketball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff boys earn region win against West Hall
2020Basketball

Carlos Marlow scored 17 points for the Cherokee Bluff boys in a 61-43 win against West Hall on Tuesday. 

Jhace Justice scored 11 points for the Bears, while Cade Simmons added nine. 

GAINESVILLE GIRLS 53, PARKVIEW 49: Keidra Young scored 10 of her team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter for the Red Elephants on Tuesday. 

During the late fourth-quarter run, Young knocked down all four free throw tries in the last 30 seconds to secure the victory. 

Gainesville’s Julia Payne scored nine points, including the game-tying 3-pointer off the bench with 30 seconds to go. 

On Thursday, Gainesville visits Franklin County in Carnesville. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

Magazines