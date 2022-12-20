Basketball scoreboard: Flowery Branch boys continue hot start with dominating win over Dawson

Flowery Branch's Tyleek Worth scored a game-high 21 points in a 90-54 win against Dawson County on Monday. Also for the Falcons (9-1), Jackson Owens scored 15 points, while Fe' Honors and Jeremiah Ware each chipped in 12.
Up next, Flowery Branch faces Gainesville in the first round of the Lanierland on Dec. 28 at Cherokee Bluff High.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 77, HAYDEN 53: Keke Jones had 21 points for the Lady Red Elephants in the Beach Bash Classic on Monday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Kedria Young had 17 points for Gainesville (5-0), while Julia Payne added 11.
