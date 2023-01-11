Basketball scoreboard: Fe Honors' big night propels Flowery Branch boys past Loganville

Fe Honors took scored 18 of his game-high 27 points in the second half to help Flowery Branch’s boys make up for the loss of leading scorer Tyleek Worth and pull away for an 85-72 win over Loganville on Tuesday night at Flowery Branch.

Jeremiah Ware scored 10 of his 16 points in the second quarter as the Falcons (13-3, 3-2 in Region 8-5A) built a working 10-point margin at halftime to keep the visiting Red Devils at bay.

Jayden Gudz also reached double figures for Flowery Branch with 12 points, while Josh OIiver chipped in 10 points.

Next up for the Falcons is a home date with Heritage-Conyers on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

East Hall (girls) 72, Johnson 25: Haley Barton led four players in double figures with 20 points as the Vikings (5-12, 2-4) cruised to a Region 8-4A win over Johnson at East Hall.

Maleah Harrison was close behind with 16 points, while Amari Burce contributed 10 points and Kaylana Curry added 10 for East Hall, which is back in action Friday at home against No. 10 North Hall with a 7 p.m. tipoff.

North Hall (boys) 78, East Forsyth 70: Sam Gailey scored 23 points to lead the way as the Trojans (9-7, 4-3) held off East Forsyth for a Region 8-4A victory Tuesday night at home.

Next up for North Hall is a trip to East Hall on Friday at 8:30 p.m.

Gainesville (boys) 89, Apalachee 45: The Red Elephants moved to 8-5 overall and 2-0 in Region 8-6A with a rout of visiting Apalachee on Tuesday night at Alumni Gymnasium.

Gainesville hits the road Friday for its next region contest at North Forsyth.

Loganville 51, Flowery Branch (girls) 40: Bella Brick reached a milestone and Amiya Scott scored a team-high 17 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Falcons in a home loss to Loganville on Tuesday.

With the first two of her 13 points on the night, Brick, a recent cross country/track commit to Georgia, reached the 1,000th point of her high school career.

Flowery Branch is back in action at home Friday to take on another Region 8-5A foe in Heritage-Conyers.

Pinecrest Academy 53, Lanier Christian (girls) 38: The Lightning got a double-double from Camille Hoffman with 14 points and 16 rebounds, but fell to Pinecrest Academy on the road Tuesday night.

Ellie Roberts also finished in double figures with 13 points, while Adelyn Gough added eight points for Lanier Christian (9-7, 2-1 in GAPPS Region 2-3A), which returns home to play Fideles Christian in another region game Friday at 6:15 p.m.