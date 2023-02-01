Basketball scoreboard: Chestatee's Wilbanks leads the way in dominating boys win over East Hall

Cherokee Bluff’s Colton Wilbanks erupted for 33 points in a 77-58 win against East Hall on Tuesday.

Wilbanks did his best work in the second half, scoring 21 of his points.

Also for the War Eagles (15-8, 8-5 Region 8-4A), Jarvis Weaver had 19 points and Hugh Pruitt finished with 13.

For the Vikings, Jarmarcus Harrison had 23 points, while CJ Agborsangaya chipped in 13.

Up next, Chestatee hosts Cherokee Bluff on Friday. East Hall visits Johnson on Friday in Oakwood.

CHESTATEE GIRLS 64, EAST HALL 40: Riley Black led the way with 22 points and Caroline Bull finished with 15 for the Lady War Eagles (17-6, 7-2 Region 8-4A).

For East Hall, Callie Dale had 12 points and Maleah Harrison chipped in 11.

Chestatee took control of the game early, leading by 11 after the first period.

The Lady War Eagles went into halftime with a 39-13 edge.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 101, CROSS KEYS 27: Justyce Sadler led the way with 24 points for the Lions on Tuesday.

Also in double figures, Jack Collins had 21 points and Tayden Ware added 15.

Up next, Lakeview Academy visits Riverside Prep at 6 p.m. Friday.





High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.