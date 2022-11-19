Basketball scoreboard: Chestatee girls smash Sequoyah in the Sandy's Spiel Tipoff Classic

Chestatee's Riley Black finished with a game-high 29 points, 12 rebounds and six steals in a 64-45 win against Sequoyah in the Sandy's Spiel Tipoff Classic on Saturday in Gainesville. Also for the Lady War Eagles, Sierra Yarbrough had 12 points and six rebounds.
Up next, Chestatee faces Effingham County on Monday in the Joe Greene Classic at Beach High in Savannah.
CHESTATEE BOYS 61, DULUTH 60: Colton Wilbanks had 30 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the War Eagles in the Sandy's Spiel Tipoff Classic in Gainesville.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.