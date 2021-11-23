Basketball Scoreboard: Chestatee girls roll to big win in first round of Mickey Long Classic at Gainesville

The Chestatee High girls had three players in double-figures scoring in a 60-32 win against New Faith Christian in the Mickey Long Classic on Monday at Gainesville. Leading the way for the Lady War Eagles (3-0), Riley Black scored 18 points. Bowen Corley and Addison Boyd each chipped in 10 points for Chestatee.
Up next, Chestatee faces Lanier at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gainesville High.
GAINESVILLE GIRLS 55, CHAPEL HILL 30: The Lady Red Elephants jumped out to a double-digit lead through the first quarter on Monday in the Mickey Long Classic in Gainesville.
Caloni Young scored a game-high 17 points for Gainesville. Kendra Young scored 13 points for the Lady Red Elephants, while Amyah Tops chipped in 12.
RABUN COUNTY GIRLS 74, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 41: Joelle Snyder had 18 points for the Lady Lions in the Piedmont Classic on Monday in Demorest.
Also with a big night, Ashlyn Henderson had 14 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for Lakeview Academy.
Up next, Lakeview Academy faces the loser of Habersham Central/White County at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
