Basketball scoreboard: North Hall girls dominate Jackson County

North Hall's Kristina Peach scored 19 points with four steals in a 73-21 win against Jackson County on Monday at Lakeview Academy.
The Lady Trojans knocked down 14 3-pointers.
McKayla Walden had 14 points for North Hall.
CHESTATEE GIRLS 61, EFFINGHAM COUNTY 17: Riley Black had another double-double, scoring 23 points with 12 rebounds for the Lady War Eagles (2-0) in the Joe Greene Classic on Monday at Beach High in Savannah.
Up next, Chestatee faces South Effingham on Tuesday in Savannah.
