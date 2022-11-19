Basketball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff pulls sweep against Forsyth Central

Cherokee Bluff’s Mia Williams had a double-double, scoring 17 points with 11 rebounds in a 54-33 win against Forsyth Central on Friday. Also for the Lady Bears, Claire Carlson had 14 points, six assists and two steals.

Also in double figures, Emma Reynolds scored 12 for Cherokee Bluff.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces Cedar Shoals at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Peach State Explosion at Cedar Shoals in Athens.

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 81, FORSYTH CENTRAL 56: Carlos Marlow led the Bears, who had four players in double figures scoring Friday.

Marlow had 18 points, while Boston Kerch and Logan Holmes each had 17 points for Cherokee Bluff.

Tyler Underwood scored 13 points, all in the second half, for the Bears.



WEST HALL BOYS 75, JACKSON COUNTY 44: Owen Jenkins knocked down seven 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 29 points as the Spartans (1-1) evened their record on the season Friday night.

Xavier Felix (12 points), Andrew Malin (11 points) and Ethan Clifford (10 points) also reached double figures for West Hall, while Isaiah Holder also had a solid game with nine points and seven rebounds.

E.J. Heath led Jackson County with eight points.

