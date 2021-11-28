Basketball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls take down Lakeview Academy

Taliah Gaither had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for the Cherokee Bluff girls in a 63-55 win against Lakeview Academy on Saturday. Kaitlin Cook added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Bears, while Timber Gaither finished with 11 points and four rebounds.
Finley Millwood scored 11 points for the Lady Bears.
Joelle Snyder had 21 points for the Lady Lions, while Dynesty Putman chipped in 14 points and five assists for the Lady Lions.
LAMBERT BOYS 85, CHEROKEE BLUFF 65: Carlos Marlow had 12 points and Bryce Horton added 12 for the Bears on Saturday in Flowery Branch.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 62, ALATOONA 35: Shaina Kriews had a game-high 23 points for the Lady Falcons on Saturday. Bella Brick added 19 points for Flowery Branch (3-2).
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts East Jackson at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
