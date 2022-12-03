Basketball scoreboard: Brick's 35 points pace Flowery Branch girls in big win

Flowery Branch’s Bella Brick scored a career-high 35 points as it topped Jackson County 69-41 on Friday.
She knocked down a school-record eight 3-pointers for the Lady Falcons (4-2).
Up next, Flowery Branch faces Jackson County on Monday.
FLOWERY BRANCH 55, JACKSON COUNTY 28: Fe Honors scored 12 for the Falcons, while Tyleek Worth added nine points on Friday.
CHESTATEE GIRLS 59, JEFFERSON 40: Riley Black scored 32 points with 11 rebounds and six steals for the Lady War Eagles (3-2) on Friday.
Chestatee drew five charges, three by Payton Cable.
Up next, Chestatee visits Johnson on Tuesday in Oakwood.
CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 58, SECKINGER 23: Mia Williams had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Bears on Friday.
Also in double digits scoring, Claire Carlson had 16 points and seven rebounds with five blocks for Cherokee Bluff.
Emma Reynolds chipped in 13 points for the Lady Bears.
SECKINGER BOYS 75, CHEROKEE BLUFF 51: Carlos Marlow had 16 points and four rebounds for the Bears on Friday.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits East Forsyth on Tuesday.
