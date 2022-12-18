Basketball scoreboard: Brick paces Flowery Branch girls in non-region win

Flowery Branch's Bella Brick scored a game-high 13 points in a 51-22 win against Commerce on Saturday in Flowery Branch. Amiya Scott and Brannen Shiloh each chipped in nine points for the Lady Falcons.
Up next, Flowery Branch faces Dawson County on Monday.
FLOWERY BRANCH BOYS 71, COMMERCE 56: Tyleek Worth scored a game-high 18 points for the Falcons on Saturday. Jackson Owens (12 points) and Jayden Gudz (11) were also in double digits for Flowery Branch.
CHESTATEE GIRLS 69, EAST JACKSON 53: Riley Black had another dominant showing, scoring 26 points with 19 rebounds on Saturday. Addison Boyd chipped in 13 points for the Lady War Eagles.
Up next, Chestatee hosts Forsyth Central on Tuesday.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 60, FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN 26: Taliah Gaither scored 21 points and scooped up six rebounds for the Lady Lions on Saturday. Jia Thapar chipped in 11 points for Lakeview Academy.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Habersham Central on Tuesday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.