Basketball scoreboard: Boyd, Black produce big for Chestatee girls in win against East Hall

Chestatee’s Addison Boyd knocked down five 3-pointers and finished tied with Riley Black, each scoring a game-high 22 points in a 69-62 win against East Hall on Tuesday.

Also for the Lady War Eagles (11-4, 4-1 Region 8-4A), Caroline Bull knocked down a 3-pointer in each quarter for her 12 points.

For East Hall (3-12, 1-5), Maleah Harrison also scored 22 points, while Kaylana Curry finished with 13 points and Callie Dale chipped in 12.

Up next, Chestatee visits Seckinger on Friday in Buford. East Hall hosts Madison County on Friday.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 58, WINDER-BARROW 31: Amiya Scott scored a game-high 18 points for the Lady Falcons on Tuesday, while Bella Brick chipped in 15.

Flowery Branch took control of the game, leading 17-9 after the first quarter and stretched its lead to 31-15 by halftime.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY BOYS 71, PINECREST ACADEMY 63: Justyce Sadler scored a team-high 17 points for the Lions on Tuesday. Jack Collins and Brock Graham each finished with 16 points for Lakeview Academy, while Tayden Ware scored 11.

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Union County on Saturday in Blairsville.

