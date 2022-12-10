Basketball scoreboard: Black's big performance leads Chestatee girls past North Hall

Chestatee’s Riley Black put on a stellar performance, scoring 23 points with 11 rebounds in a 61-52 win against North Hall on Friday.

Also for the Lady War Eagles (5-2, 2-0 Region 8-4A), Caroline Bull chipped in 16 points.

Up next, Chestatee hosts Walnut Grove at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

WEST HALL BOYS 49, LUMPKIN COUNTY 41: Isaiah Holder had 14 points for the Spartans, which used a strong fourth quarter to pull out the region victory Friday.

Andrew Malin scored 12 points for the Spartans, while Quintavous Reid had 9 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter.