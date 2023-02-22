By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Basketball playoffs scoreboard: Gainesville Keidra Young dominates in first-round win over of Sprayberry
Gainesville's Keke Jones (21) drives past a Habersham Central defender during the game Jan. 6, 2023 in Mount Airy. Photo by Lee Heard For The Times

Gainesville’s Keidra Young had a fantastic night, scoring 37 points as it beat Sprayberry 70-66 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs Tuesday in Kennesaw. 

Up next, the Lady Red Elephants will face Woodstock, a 56-44 first-round winner over New Manchester, on Friday. 

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 81, VALWOOD SCHOOL 18: Jia Thapar had a team-high 16 points for the Lady Lions in the first round of the GIAA Class 3A state playoffs Tuesday in Gainesville. 

Lakeview Academy sophomore Taliah Gaither had 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. 

Dynesty Putman and Sarahann Reeves each contributed 10 points and five rebounds for the Lady Lions. 

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces John Milledge Academy at 6 p.m. Friday in Macon. 


