Baskeetball scoreboard: Boyd helps carry Chestatee girls past Commerce

Addison Boyd had a career-best 17 points for the Chestatee girls in a 59-29 win against Commerce on Thursday in Gainesville. Bowen Corley finished with 13 points for the Lady War Eagles, while Riley Black added 12.
Up next, Chestatee faces East Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Valhalla.
LAKEVIEW ACADEMY GIRLS 51, FELLOWSHIP CHRISTIAN 43: Joelle Snyder scored 16 points for the Lady Linos on Thursday in Gainesville. Dynesty Putman finished with 13 points and six rebounds for Lakeview Academy.
Sidney Corbin chipped in 12 points.
Up next, Lakeview Academy hosts Habersham Central at 4 p.m. Saturday.
CLARKE CENTRAL BOYS 90, JOHNSON 27: Bryce Parson finished with eight points for the Knights on Thursday.
Up next, Johnson visits West Hall at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
