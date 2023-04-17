Youth baseball: Robert Sapp camp planned for May29-June 2 at Hog Mountain Sports Complex

The 42nd annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp for kids ages 6-15 is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 29-June 2 at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex in Flowery Branch.
Sapp is the former head coach at the University of Georgia and prior to that Middle Georgia College. He finished his career with a 915-210 career record.
He’s run numerous camps over the past 41 years. Over 100 of his former players have signed professional contracts, 21 of those making the big leagues.
The camp is $150 and team rates with a $10 discount applies for five-or-more players from the same spring/summer league of travel team attending.
For more information, contact Robert Sapp at 706-207-8010 or email rsbbcamp@charter.net.