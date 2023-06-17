Youth baseball: Gainesville All-Stars headed to GRPA state tournament

The Gainesville All Stars 12u Baseball Team is headed to the 2023 Georgia Recreational Park Association (GRPA) 12u Major State Baseball Tournament in Glynn County from June 20-24.
The team will play its first-round game of the tournament is Tuesday at 6pm.
This appearance will mark the first time in 15 years since Gainesville’s 12U baseball team has been to the state championship.
Members of the team include Leland Brewer, Brinson Bruce, Nolan Chipman, Harrison Flack, Patrick Flack, Tucker Goss, Trey Kelley, Zach Kelley, Leo Madrigal, Isaac Marceleno, Will Waldrop, Sam Wiley, Jericho Williams and batboy Miles Chipman.
The All-Stars are coached by Reese Smith, Logan Jones and Jeff Williams.