Sunbelt League: Gainesville Braves fell to Atlanta Crackers 14-5 on Monday at Ivey-Watson

The Gainesville Braves had two home runs and a season-high 10 hits in a 14-5 loss to the Atlanta Crackers on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field.
Chestatee High graduate Joe Sutton, who now plays at Georgia Highlands College, had an eighth-inning home run, while Carson Paetow, who just completed his NCAA tournament appearance with Southern Miss, had a homer in the third inning for Gainesville.
Also for the Braves (0-4), West Hall High graduate Carter Lott, who also plays at Georgia Highlands, had a first-inning double to give Gainesville’s its first lead of the young season in the Sunbelt League, which is comprised largely of former Hall County high school standouts.
The Crackers took control of the game with a seven-run second inning.
At the plate, Gainesville struck out 11 times and left six runners on base.
“We keep plugging,” said Gainesville manager Micah Owings. “We are stressing the positive here. You can’t focus on the negative. We’ll work on those things.”
Up next, Gainesville visits the Atlanta Crackers on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Compiled by DP Brown