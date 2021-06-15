Sunbelt League: Gainesville Braves fell to Atlanta Crackers 14-5 on Monday at Ivey-Watson

The Gainesville Braves had two home runs and a season-high 10 hits in a 14-5 loss to the Atlanta Crackers on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field.

Chestatee High graduate Joe Sutton, who now plays at Georgia Highlands College, had an eighth-inning home run, while Carson Paetow, who just completed his NCAA tournament appearance with Southern Miss, had a homer in the third inning for Gainesville.