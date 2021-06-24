Sunbelt League Baseball: Gainesville Braves pick up 4-3 win against Marietta Patriots

Halton Hardy pitched five innings of one-hit ball for the Gainesville Braves on Wednesday in a 4-3 win against the Marietta Patriots at Ivey-Watson Field.
The University of Georgia’s Ryland Goede had an eighth-inning solo home run for Gainesville (2-6).
The Braves plated three runs in the fifth inning.
Chestatee High graduate Caleb Carter had a two-out, run-scoring single and scored on an infield error for the Braves.
Hardy, who plays at Francis Marion University, threw six innings and struck out eight batters.
On July 3, the Gainesville Braves will host a postgame fireworks show following the game against the Waleska Wild Things.