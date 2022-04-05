North Hall erupts late in win against Cherokee Bluff to open crucial region series

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, things started for the Trojans in the 10-run frame with a leadoff double from senior Hunter Brooks.



Next up, sophomore Jon Jon Read put a bunt down the third-base line that was dropped.

Hudson Barrett bunted back to the mound and the ball was not handled cleanly by the Bears’ pitcher.

Then, senior Tate Brooks reached on a bases-loaded grounder to shortstop.

Cherokee Bluff’s fielder started to throw to the plate for a force-out attempt, but went to first with the throw. After the delay, Brooks was able to slide in safely at first base.

After going up 4-2, Trojans shortstop Jace Bowen produced a clutch at bat. After going down 1-2 in the count, he fouled off three pitches, two way down the left-field line, and drew a walk to bring in another run.

That set the table for Bales.

Once he saw a fastball in the zone, he connected on a towering home run over the left-field wall.

“It feels good, we were all trying to find some energy and momentum there,” Bales said. “Hunter got that double and that was really just a spark to us. My adrenaline was pumping when I got up to the plate, but I found a way to make myself calm and drove the ball.”

Bales, who threw the first five innings on the mound for the Trojans, said he knew his club would take advantage of the Cherokee Bluff mistakes with the game on the line.

Especially a pivotal region game.

“We’ve always been good at the small-ball game and that’s what did it for us,” Bales said.

North Hall also loaded the bases in the fifth inning, which helped wipe out a 2-0 hole.

With the bases loaded, Bowen walked to bring home the first run. Then Bales was hit by a pitch to bring home the second run.

North Hall’s first time loading the bases came in the third inning when Tate Brooks reached and stole second and then third base, followed by walks from Ajay Jones and Bowen.

That rally came up empty with a pop-fly out to end the inning.

Cherokee Bluff got on the board first with Caleb Piland’s two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.

After that one mistake, Bales settled down on the mound and finished with five innings and allowed four hits and collected seven strikeouts.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts North Hall on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.



