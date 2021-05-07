North Hall advances with thrilling Game 3 win against Hart County

North Hall was up against the ropes in its second-round playoff series Thursday against Hart County.
However, the Trojans never stopped fighting.
Trailing in the bottom of the fifth inning, North Hall sent seven runners across the plate in a come-from-behind, 12-8 win in the deciding third game.
With the win, North Hall advances to face Pierce County in the state quarterfinals next week, starting with a doubleheader on Monday in Gainesville.
“I’m so proud of these guys for finding a way to win, they kept battling,” North Hall coach Trevor Flow said.
The deciding third game was necessary after the two clubs split the first two games in the best-of-three series. Hart County won the opener 2-0 behind a spirited outing from senior Ian Read. North Hall kept the series alive with a nine-inning, 8-5 win in the nightcap on Wednesday night.
Now, North Hall is still alive as it chases its first state championship since 2017.
The big fifth inning started with a double from Eli Reece and single from Cooper Helton.
The second time Reece came up in the inning, he reached when a ball was misjudged in right field and landed in fair territory. During the big inning, the Trojans twice loaded the bases and had a big two-run single from Jay Johnson.
North Hall sent four runners across the plate by way of throwing errors by Hart County defenders.
The big inning erased the frustration of leaving runners on base for much of the night.
North Hall remained close, despite being down, thanks to Jaret Bales’ two-run double in the fourth inning and an RBI single by Reece in the third inning.
The big inning made up for a slew of every mistakes when North Hall twice found itself in a four-run hole.
However, players remained calm and were ready when the opportunity presented itself in the fifth inning.
Now, North Hall is one of eight teams still standing for the chance at a state championship.