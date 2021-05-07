North Hall advances with thrilling Game 3 win against Hart County

North Hall was up against the ropes in its second-round playoff series Thursday against Hart County.



However, the Trojans never stopped fighting.

Trailing in the bottom of the fifth inning, North Hall sent seven runners across the plate in a come-from-behind, 12-8 win in the deciding third game.

With the win, North Hall advances to face Pierce County in the state quarterfinals next week, starting with a doubleheader on Monday in Gainesville.

“I’m so proud of these guys for finding a way to win, they kept battling,” North Hall coach Trevor Flow said.