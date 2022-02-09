Loyalty, talent epitomize Johnson High senior Tristan Nguyen as he gears up for final season of high school career

With a fastball that has the potential of hitting 90 mph on the radar gun and a sturdy frame, Nguyen knows there’s a possibility of seeing pro scouts come out to watch him pitch this spring.



“Why not, right?” Nguyen said. “We’ll see, if it happens. If scouts come out to see me pitch, then I’ll be ready.”

Everywhere he goes, Nguyen has the respect of his classmates for being a thoughtful and intelligent person who is deliberate in all phases of his life.

“Tristan’s a guy who does everything the right way,” said his closest friend and teammate Peyton Lavergne. “He’s a great guy all around.”

Nguyen’s grooming started with his close-knit family.

He would never feign a sense of superiority, despite his elevated talent level from most of his younger peers in the same program.

Nguyen simply wants to be the best version possible of himself, while continuing to strike out hitters at a regular clip.

He’s most enthusiastic when he gets on the mound and it becomes a one-on-one battle against the batter in the box.

“The feeling is electric when I get on the mound,” Nguyen said.

One trait really sticks out about Johnson’s ace: loyalty.

Success on the diamond has only served to fortify all the positive personal traits that the four-year starting pitcher brings to the Knights’ program and the school’s campus.

Growing up in South Hall, Nguyen has always been a part of the Knights’ program.

Even with exceptional skills on the mound, Nguyen has politely shut down any suitors who tried to woo him away to play for a program with a more prestigious baseball background.

“Representing Johnson and the name on the back of my jersey means everything to me,” said Nguyen, who recorded 16 strikeouts and 15 strikeouts in separate 2021 games.

Nguyen and Lavergne, also a sterling left-handed pitcher, are kind of a package deal.

Both started high school at Johnson at the same time, when Lavergne moved in from Fellowship Christian, and they’ll get to finish together in 2022.

With one year left of high school ball, Nguyen has been mindful about having the best preparation to allow for the most productive season of his prep career.

Nguyen is noticeably leaner and more toned this season, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 200 pounds, he said.

To start the year, Nguyen took part in cross country, specifically for conditioning and to drop some weight.

He said he’s down about 30 pounds from last season and feels better than ever physically.

“I feel amazing now,” Nguyen said. “My parents had told me I was gaining weight. I worked hard to get in better shape and it’s really helped me physically and mentally.”

Nguyen is the ultimate competitor on the mound.

He’s added a lot of skills to his arsenal, having played with some elite-level travel ball in high school.

Even though he has advanced command of his pitches, Nguyen doesn’t have the stat line to accurately reflect his dominating skill set.

Nguyen is playing for a program that is trying to gain confidence under first-year coach Mike Martin, after some lean seasons for the baseball program at the school.

When he gets on the mound, Nguyen has a perfect poker face.

Not only does he have a lot of zip on his fastball, but he changes up his pitches and keeps hitters completely baffled.

“Tristan does a great job of keeping the batter’s timing completely off,” said Lavergne, who is also a talented college-bound, left-handed pitcher.

One of the added bonuses for Nguyen this season is playing with his little brother Nathan, a freshman, who is in the running to be his catcher.

Tristan chuckles when describing the first time Nathan was on the receiving end of his pitches with the catcher’s gear on.

“The first time I threw to my brother, he said, ‘I can’t see it’,” Nguyen said with a chuckle. “The more he catches me, the more confidence he gets.”

During practice, Nguyen is also giving constructive advice to his teammates, many of whom are playing varsity for the first time this season.

In addition to his skills on the mound, Nguyen is prolific with the bat, a hard-hitting lefty with a smooth swing.

And his better physical stamina will help stretch some of those singles into extra-base hits.

On Feb. 14, Johnson opens the season against first-year East Forsyth, which is in the Gainesville portion of Forsyth County.