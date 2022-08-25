Local baseball: Gainesville's Micah Owings adding to his credentials in leadership role

When Micah Owings returned home to Gainesville three years ago after a long career in professional baseball, he saw it as a chance to return to his roots.



However, the roots the former Gainesville High, Georgia Tech, Tulane and major league standout pitcher/outfielder planted years ago are still firmly embedded in the game.

So are the roots he established in winning, as his latest endeavor as manager of the Gainesville Gol’Diggers of the Sunbelt Baseball League demonstrate.

In Owings’ second season at the helm, the Gol’Diggers ascended to the top by earning their first SBL championship by sweeping the Atlanta Crackers in the best-of-three title series earlier this month at Kennesaw State University’s Stillwell Stadium.

The title also made him the league’s Manager of the Year, which only added satisfaction that was a whole year in the making.

“I’ve been involved with the league since I came home from pro ball in 2019,” said Owings, who spent 14 years in professional baseball, including six in the majors as a pitcher for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres, as well as stints as a scout for the Seattle Mariners and a minor league coach with the Reds. “Last year, we were the Gainesville Braves. We did rebrand and change the name. This is the first year as the Gainesville Gol’Diggers. The team that we had (this season) was unbelievable. We had a good team last year, but I started building (this year’s) team last fall, and really started building it around pitching. We led the league in (team) ERA with a 2.75 as a staff, which is almost unbelievable for a whole season. I think the next closest team was a 3.40, and every other team was a 4.00- or a 5.00-plus.

“I really built it on the old school style, growing up watching the Braves winning championships (in the 1990s) with pitching all those years. I had an incredible staff, and then a really solid core of position guys, too. A lot of speed, so we put pressure on (opposing) pitchers and defenses a good bit.”