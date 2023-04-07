High school baseball: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff too much late against North Hall in rubber game of subregion series

Leading 2-0 in the third inning, Vokal allowed his only mistake, a high fastball that North Hall’s Mills Lothridge sent out for a two-run home run.

However, Vokal quickly settled down and was boosted with the Bears putting up six runs in the fifth inning to take control of the rubber game in the three-game series.

In the seventh inning, Cherokee Bluff turned the ball over to left-hander Gabe Gowder, who retired the side in order on strikeouts to end the game.

With the win, the Bears (8-1 in subregion play) have locked up the No. 1 seed to the region tournament, where they will face North Oconee (20-2, 13-1) in a best-of-three series, starting with a doubleheader on April 18 in Flowery Branch.

Cherokee Bluff has also locked up one of the top two seeds to the postseason, which means a home playoff series to open the Class 4A state playoffs, which start on April 24.

“This win is huge for us,” Kemp said. “It’s a little different situation than in the past, we have so many teams in our region. It means something. We secured a spot in the playoffs and will be playing at home. That’s huge for us.”

The third game of the series was moved up one day with heavy rain in the forecast for Friday.

And the Bears put the pressure on whenever it got runners on base, particularly late in the game.

In the fifth inning, Vokal reached on a leadoff single, then Caleb Miele was hit by a pitch with one out.

With runners on first and second, the runners advanced to scoring position with a double steal.

Brett House hit a sacrifice fly deep to left field that brought the first run home in the inning for the Bears.

Then, Miele and Bryce England scored consecutively on passed balls for Cherokee Bluff.

To keep the rally alive, Tucker Holton drew a walk to load the bases.

Garrett Harper made it count with a two-run single, followed by a run-scoring infield single by the pitcher Vokal.

Twice in the fifth inning, Cherokee Bluff put on a successful double steal, which is part of the playbook for Kemp to be aggressive with runners on base.

“It worked out where we got some base runners on who can move and that caused some problems for them,” Kemp said.

With a 9-2 lead in the sixth innings, House and Landon Kemp both connected on run-scoring hits for the Bears.

Vokal finished with a team-high three hits, all singles, for Cherokee Bluff

For North Hall, Andrew Hlavacek had a pair of hits.

With the victory, Cherokee Bluff took 2 out of 3 in the crucial subregion series.

North Hall won the first game 5-3 Monday, but Cherokee Bluff rallied for a 9-4 come-from-behind win Wednesday in Gainesville.

With the loss, the Trojans fall to 14-9 overall, 6-8 in Region 8-4A. North Hall is now 4-5 in the all-important subregion games.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits Chestatee on Monday in Gainesville.

North Hall visits East Hall for the first of three games in the series on Monday.



