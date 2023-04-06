High school baseball: Pair of late homers lead No. 1 Cherokee Bluff in come-from-behind win over North Hall

With the victory, the Bears move to 7-1 in the all-important subregion matchups.



With the win, the rubber match has been moved up to Thursday in Flowery Branch, with heavy rain expected Friday.

If Cherokee Bluff takes the series, it will likely lock up the No. 1 seed to the region tournament, which will determine the region championship and best spot in the Class 4A playoff bracket.

With the loss, North Hall (14-8, 6-7) moves to 4-4 in the subregion and needs to take the series to stay in the hunt for the playoffs.

Tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh inning, Bears first baseman Garrett Harper reached with a lead-off walk.

Then, designated hitter Tanaka Mukono and Jacob Vokal reached on bunts to load the bases.

Facing a 3-2 count with no outs, Corbin sent the ball over the wall to the left of center field.

“I got into a 3-0 count, we’d been battling all night, he got it 3-1 and I fouled it off to make it 3-2,” Corbin said. “I just wanted to sit back and stick to my approach. I didn’t think I got it, but it happened.”

Corbin also stepped up an inning earlier with a lead-off bunt single, then Caleb Miele walked to bring the tieing run to the plate in the form of Bryce England.

And with a chance to make a big splash, England made it count, sending a towering shot over the wall to left field to knot it up at 4-4.

“We allowed three bunts and four walks, which you can’t do against the No. 1 team in the state and, quite possibly, one of the best offensive teams I’ve seen,” Trojans coach Trevor Flow said.

Still, North Hall’s coach saw plenty of positives.

The Trojans got on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a run-scoring groundout by Charlie Wright.

Then in the third inning, Korbyn Sosebee had a two-run double with the bases loaded for North Hall, followed by an RBI single from catcher Nathan Vermeer.

All the while, Lothridge coasted through the first five innings, for the most part.

The only damage early was an RBI single by England to put the Bears ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning.

Then in the second inning, Lothridge pitched around a lead-off double by Bears second baseman Landon Kemp.

England reached on a walk to open the fourth, but Lothridge drew a double-play grounder by Cherokee Bluff’s Brett House.

“We’ve talked about this being a learning week, a growing week,” Flow said. “We’re learning a lot. Outside of two innings, I thought we played extremely well.”

North Hall center fielder and lead-off hitter Ajay Jones was not in uniform Wednesday, after injuring his shoulder making an amazing run-saving diving catch in the first game of the week.

He’ll be out for the foreseeable future, Flow said, pending results of an MRI.



