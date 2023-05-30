High school baseball: East Hall announces Andrew Mocahbee as its new head coach

The 2023 high school baseball season may be over, but East Hall’s program has already gotten a jump on the 2024 campaign with the announcement Tuesday of Andrew Mocahbee as it’s new head coach, pending approval the Hall County school board.

The East Hall job will be the first head coaching assignment for the 28-year-old Ringgold native, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at South Gwinnett High School in Snellville.

And he is very enthused to hit the ground running after being introduced to the Vikings recently following their 4-21 season this spring.