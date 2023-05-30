High school baseball: East Hall announces Andrew Mocahbee as its new head coach

The 2023 high school baseball season may be over, but East Hall’s program has already gotten a jump on the 2024 campaign with the announcement Tuesday of Andrew Mocahbee as it’s new head coach, pending approval the Hall County school board.
The East Hall job will be the first head coaching assignment for the 28-year-old Ringgold native, who spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at South Gwinnett High School in Snellville.
And he is very enthused to hit the ground running after being introduced to the Vikings recently following their 4-21 season this spring.
“I’m very excited,” Mocahbee said Tuesday. “Over at South Gwinnett, I was coaching under (Comets head coach and former South Gwinnett standout outfielder) Ryan Patterson, who is one of the best people I’ve ever met. I definitely appreciate Ryan through the last two years.
“Over at East Hall, I’ve already told the guys that we need to change the culture over there and bring winning back to East Hall baseball. That’s what I plan on doing, and I’m very excited for this opportunity.”
Prior to joining the staff at South Gwinnett, Mocahbee, who will turn 29 in July, had a strong playing career, first at Ringgold High School, in college at Middle Georgia State, where he was a second-team NAIA All-American catcher, and two seasons of semi-pro ball in the Can Am League.
He then began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Middle Georgia State, focusing on catchers and hitters, before joining the staff at South Gwinnett for the 2021-22 season.
“East Hall is excited to have Coach Mocahbee join our coaching staff,” East Hall athletic director Adam Rich said in a statement via an emailed statement released Tuesday. “He is a decorated player and has worked hard as an assistant in both the college and high school ranks. Coach Mocahbee is excited to begin building our program and put the work in to keep the program on the right trajectory.”