High school baseball: Cherokee Bluff starts getting into postseason mode with win over Chestatee

Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee were clearly in different mindsets heading into the opener of their three-game Region 8-4A, Subregion A series.

With the subregion’s top seed already clinched for next week’s region playoffs, the top-ranked Bears did some fine-tuning for the postseason, while the host War Eagles took a more pressing approach as they are still battling for a region playoff berth.

The former approach was more than good enough for Cherokee Bluff, thanks in no small part to fine starting pitching from Tucker Holton and some opportunistic offense in a 5-0 victory Monday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex.

Holton allowed just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 shutout innings before giving way to Jack Sparks for the final out.

Meanwhile, K.T. Thompson had two hits and two stolen bases, while the Bears found several different ways to scratch out enough runs to improve to 23-1 overall (14-1 in full region, 9-1 in subregion) on the season and start getting into postseason mode.

“Yeah, we’re trying to get ready for next week, … but you’ve still got to play the games and keep the guys seeing live pitching,” Cherokee Bluff coach Jeremy Kemp said. “So, we really didn’t change … our mentality except for a couple times when I didn’t let people run that would normally run because I didn’t want to get them hurt.

“I was really happy with (Monday). We’ve taken the last couple of days off just trying to get fresh again. We were really worn out last week, so they’ve had a couple days off and at the plate, we didn’t hit quite as well as I would’ve liked us, too. But we’re still finding ways to score runs. That’s always good.”