High school baseball: Cherokee Bluff starts getting into postseason mode with win over Chestatee

Cherokee Bluff and Chestatee were clearly in different mindsets heading into the opener of their three-game Region 8-4A, Subregion A series.
With the subregion’s top seed already clinched for next week’s region playoffs, the top-ranked Bears did some fine-tuning for the postseason, while the host War Eagles took a more pressing approach as they are still battling for a region playoff berth.
The former approach was more than good enough for Cherokee Bluff, thanks in no small part to fine starting pitching from Tucker Holton and some opportunistic offense in a 5-0 victory Monday at the Lynn Cottrell Complex.
Holton allowed just four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 shutout innings before giving way to Jack Sparks for the final out.
Meanwhile, K.T. Thompson had two hits and two stolen bases, while the Bears found several different ways to scratch out enough runs to improve to 23-1 overall (14-1 in full region, 9-1 in subregion) on the season and start getting into postseason mode.
“Yeah, we’re trying to get ready for next week, … but you’ve still got to play the games and keep the guys seeing live pitching,” Cherokee Bluff coach Jeremy Kemp said. “So, we really didn’t change … our mentality except for a couple times when I didn’t let people run that would normally run because I didn’t want to get them hurt.
“I was really happy with (Monday). We’ve taken the last couple of days off just trying to get fresh again. We were really worn out last week, so they’ve had a couple days off and at the plate, we didn’t hit quite as well as I would’ve liked us, too. But we’re still finding ways to score runs. That’s always good.”
The Bears needed to find some different ways to score some runs because Chestatee left-hander Jake Hitchcock threw a solid six innings, scattering seven hits and just two earned runs with five strikeouts.
However, Holton (3-0) was even better, and got stronger as the game went along after allowing a baserunner early in each of the first four innings, but keeping the War Eagles off the scoreboard.
“Tucker’s been throwing really well lately, and he didn’t get in last week,” Kemp said. “It was just that we wanted to get him out there. And (usually Monday starter) Braxton (Beal) is going to throw some (in Game 2 Tuesday).”
Cherokee Bluff finally started to find some opportunities the second time through the order in the third inning, and pounced on every opening it got, usually by making things happen on the basepaths.
Tanaka Mukono started that process after entering the game as a pinch runner when designated hitter Garrett Harper left the game with an apparent ankle or foot injury while staying out of a double play on his fielder’s choice grounder.
Mukono raced all the way around to third when Jacob Vokal’s blooper down the right field line fell in fair for a double, and then came home on a wild pitch to put the Bears up 1-0.
Then after Ty Corbin swung at a pitch in the dirt for strike three, Chestatee catcher Ethan Andrews was forced to throw him out at first for the second out of the inning.
Vokal, who had advanced to third on the wild pitch that scored Mukono, broke immediately for the plate on the throw to first and beat the return throw to the plate for the second run of the inning and a 2-0 Cherokee Bluff lead.
Hitchcock and the War Eagles then ran into more misfortune in the fifth after the Bears parlayed an error and Mukono’s stolen base into two more runs on back-to-back bloopers – a single by Caleb Miele and a double from Bryce England – to extend the lead to 4-0.
Cherokee Bluff then stole another run in the sixth on Thompson’s second infield single of the day, two more stolen bases and a throwing error on the second one to make the lead 5-0.
Chestatee tried one more time for a rally in the bottom of the seventh when Dylan Thomas singled and stole second – the second of two from each category for the left fielder – with one out, and Andrews drew a two-out walk, ending Holton’s day on the mound.
But Jack Sparks retired Hitchcock swinging to close out a frustrating day for the War Eagles (12-13, 7-8 region, 4-6 in subregion), who find themselves with an even bigger sense urgency after falling game back of North Hall for the third and final region playoff berth.
“We got some baserunners early, the first and second inning, .. and we just couldn’t manufacture any runs,” Chestatee coach Kevin McConnell said. “We stranded a guy at second, stranded a guy at third. To win a ballgame, you can’t do that. Jake pitched really well, … and threw well enough to win. (Cherokee Bluff) were just able to get some hits with runners in scoring position, and we weren’t.
“I don’t think our mindset really changes (the rest of the series) because we’re going to approach each game the same as we always do. We want to be in that third (subregion) spot, and obviously, we’re going to have to get a lot of help, but we’re going to have to take care of business on our end.”