High school baseball: Cherokee Bluff, North Oconee each ride big first innings to 8-4A title doubleheader split

The fireworks started early in the opener, with North Oconee (23-4) taking advantage of two breaks in the top of the first to jump out in front.



Miscommunication by the Cherokee Bluff (25-2) defense allowed Cole Stricklin’s pop to shallow right to fall for a lead-off double.

Then after a borderline call with two strikes and two outs that went Kyle Jones’ way extended his at bat, the Titans’ center fielder capitalized on the next pitch by taking a hanging breaking ball from Jacob Vokal (6-0) over the wall in left for a home run and a 2-0 lead for his team.

However, the junior right-hander, who scattered five hits and five earned runs with three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings, avoided further damage in the inning, and helped the Bears respond, and then some, in the bottom of the inning.

He led off with a single and stole second, and then with one out and runners on first and second, Vokal came home on Bryce England’s RBI double to get Cherokee Bluff on the board and cut the North Oconee lead in half to 2-1.

Caleb Miele scampered home on a wild pitch to tie the game at 2-all, and Brett House followed by launching a two-run homer to left to vault the Bears in front at 4-2.

Cherokee Bluff then cashed in an error and two more hits – an RBI single by Landon Kemp and a two-run single by Vokal – and when the dust settled, 13 men had come to the plate, with eight touching the plate for a seemingly-comfortable 8-2 lead.

However, the Bears added on only one more run – Bryce England’s solo homer in the second – over the next four innings, while North Oconee slowly began to chip away, scoring a run in the third, two more in the fourth on Jack Fabris’ two-run homer and two more in the sixth.

But after walking Grayson Godbee and giving up an RBI infield single to Jones to pull the Titans to within 9-7 with two outs, Braxton Beal was finally able to shut down the rally after coming out of the bullpen with the help of a diving stop by Vokal on a grounder inside the third base bag to record the out at first.

Cherokee Bluff then erupted for four more runs in the bottom of the sixth, two of which came home on House’s second homer of the game after Bryce England was intentionally walked, to extend the lead to 13-7.

Beal then retired North Oconee in order in the seventh, including a pair of strikeouts, to record his second save of the season and give the Bears a 1-0 lead in the series.

House finished the first game 2-for-3 with the two homers and four RBIs, while England was a triple short of the cycle by going 3-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBIs. Vokal was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Ty Corbin and Landon Kemp were each 2-for-4 with an RBI and Miele was 1-for-1 with two walks, a hit batsman and an RBI.

However, Game 2 was a complete reversal of fortune in the first inning.

Cherokee Bluff jumped out in front 1-0 by parlaying an error a walk and House’s RBI single in the top of the first, only to see North Oconee have a quick and rousing response in the bottom of the inning.

This time, it was the Titans who batted around, sending 12 hitters to the plate, for an eight-run inning, keyed by RBIs for the cycle on Grayson Godbee’s single, Ryan Postnieks’ double and Landon Roldan’s triple, to take an 8-1 lead.

Unlike the opener, however, The Bears were unable to chip away at the lead, as Wyatt Land shut them down on just House’s hit and seven strikeouts over four innings.

Meanwhile, North Oconee’s hitters kept pounding away, batting around again in a five-run second inning, keyed by a two-run single by Land and a two-run double by Fabris, and then added three runs in the fifth to end the game early on the run-rule on Jones’ RBI double in the bottom of the fourth.

The bright side from the Bears’ perspective is that Vokal is the only one of their pitchers who will be ineligible to throw in Wednesday’s third game of the series under the GHSA’s pitch count rule, which gives the elder Kemp and his pitching coaches plenty of options.

“We’ve got everybody except for Jacob,” Jeremy Kemp said. “They’re missing two. … So I guess we’re in a little better shape than they are. The other fact is we get to go home and be in bed in 30 minutes and they’ve got a (long) drive. We’ve got about four guys who are ready to go, so we’re going to talk about it and come up with a plan in a few minutes.”