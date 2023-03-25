High school baseball: Branson Crawford contributes two ways in Gainesville win over Shiloh

A big night for Branson Crawford both on the mound and at the plate paced Gainesville to a 6-1 victory over Shiloh in Region 8-6A action Friday in Snellville.

The freshman right-hander threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and one walk and struck out 10 to pick up the win, and was 2-for-4 with a home run and a double and drove in three runs.

The Red Elephants (9-10, 3-6) also got 2-for-4 night from Riley Valentine, who also drove in a run, while Phillip Williams also had an RBI.

Dawson Vaughn closed out the game on the mound, allowing just one hit and an unearned run with a strikeout over the final two innings.

The two teams conclude their two-game series Monday at Ivey-Watson Field, with first pitch at 5:55 p.m.

LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 18, RIVERSIDE PREP 8: The Lions (7-1, 3-0 in GIAA District 4-4A/3A) put up 12 hits on the day, and used a nine-run fourth inning to pull away from the Eagles on Friday.

Henry Stewart went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Matt Levine was 2-for-3 with an RBI, James Cobb was 2-for-2 and Brock Graham was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI.

Ricky Brown added a double and drove in three runs on the day.

Next up for the Lions is a home game against Pinecrest Academy on Wednesday

LANIER CHRISTIAN 5-14, HORIZON CHRISTIAN 0-4: Camden Hohman was 6-for-7 on the day, while Isaac Dinn was a combined 5-for-7 as the Lightning swept past Horizon Christian on Friday.

Tres Criste and Drew Kalinauskis combined for a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts in the opener, while Titus Lulinski got the win in Game 2, with help out of the bullpen from Barry Waymack.

Other standouts for Lanier Christian on Friday included Joshua Waymack (2-for-3 in Game 1), plus Joshua Waymack, Criste and Carter Raulerson, who each had multiple hits in the nightcap.

Barry Waymack and Quinn Winfrey each added a hit in Game 2.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.