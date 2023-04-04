High school baseball: North Hall knocks off No. 1 Cherokee Bluff to open week-long series

“All year, (opponents) have given us opportunities, but we haven’t capitalized on anything,” North Hall coach Trevor Flow said. “We got some really big hits in crucial situations (Monday) and we ran the bases well.



“I can’t say enough about our freshman’s performance on the mound. He’s not scared of the moment. He threw unbelievable (Monday) night. I was super proud of them. We needed that.”

Both halves of the first inning gave a good indication that it was going to be North Hall’s day.

Ajay Jones led off by drawing a walk from Cherokee Bluff starter Braxton Beal, and then promptly stole second and third, and scampered home when the throw on the latter steal got away for a quick 1-0 Trojans lead.

Then in the bottom of the inning, Sexton got some help from two diving catches from left fielder Korbyn Sosebee to retire the Bears in order.

Those plays, along with an even more spectacular diving catch from Jones to rob Cherokee Bluff’s Caleb Miele of a potential bases-clearing extra base hit in the bottom of the third helped boost the freshman southpaw’s confidence even further.

Meanwhile, North Hall kept the pressure on Cherokee Bluff on the basepaths to force even more mistakes.

Another steal of third, this one Andrew Hlavacek, and an errant throw brought home another run in the third, and the Trojans added single runs in the fourth on a throwing error, the fifth on Mills Lothridge’s RBI double and the sixth on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead.

“(Everything) kind of snowballed, (and North Hall) did a good job of taking advantage of those things,” Cherokee Bluff coach Jeremy Kemp said. “That’s what good teams do, and they did a good job (Monday) night.”

However, the Bears weren’t about to let their season-long winning streak slip away without a fight, and they finally able to string some offense together against Sexton in the sixth after being held to just two hits to that point.

A single by Ty Corbin, a balk and back-to-back RBI doubles from Miele and Bryce England got Cherokee Bluff on the board at 5-2.

The Bears pulled to within 5-3 when Brett House reached on an error and K.T. Thompson brought England home with a fielder’s choice.

However, Thompson was caught in a rundown trying after trying to score from third on a pitch in the dirt, and then changing his mind, later in the inning.

Thompson was also ejected from the game, by rule, after a collision near the plate to try to dislodge the ball, but more importantly for the Trojans, Sexton escaped further damage to keep this lead intact heading into the seventh.

And despite some initial hesitation, Flow sent his young pitcher back out in the bottom of the seventh to try it complete the game, and Sexton rewarded that faith by retiring the Bears in order to close out the Trojans’ victory.

“I thought about taking (Sexton) out,” Flow admitted. “He said he wanted to finish. I knew he’s not scared. For a team of the magnitude of (Cherokee Bluff), … and him to step up and say, ‘I want the baseball,’ and to bow up and complete like he did says a lot about him. He’s only going to grow and get better, and I’m super proud of him.”

North Hall also got a good day at the plate from Mills Lothridge (3-for-4, 2B, RBI) and Jon Jon Read (2-for-3, stolen base).

In fact, about the only down side to Monday’s win for the Trojans was Jones having to leave the game with an injured shoulder from his third-inning defensive gem.

Meanwhile, Kemp is hopeful that Monday’s loss will be a wake-up call for his Bears as they try to regroup for Game 2 of the series Wednesday on the road at Lynn Cottrell Field.

“Adversity is always good,” Kemp said. “Anytime you’re going anything, you’ve got to overcome (adversity). North Hall’s a good baseball team, and they played a great game (Monday).”