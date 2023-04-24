High school baseball: Adam Miller steps down as Gainesville High coach to take on new role with its athletics department

On Monday, Gainesville High announced that baseball coach Adam Miller has stepped down from his position to take on a new role with the school.

The 20-year fixture with the baseball program of the Red Elephants has been tabbed the new assistant athletics director for the Red Elephants.

“I will certainly miss the day-to-day interactions with the players, and of course game days, specifically at Ivey-Watson,” Miller said, “But I’m also excited for a new adventure at Gainesville High and the opportunity to be around all our Red Elephant student-athletes.”

Mller became head baseball coach for the Red Elephants in 2018, after 15 years as an assistant coach.

In 2023, Gainesville finished with a 13-15 mark.

However, Miller’s also coached other sports with Gainesville.

From 2010-2018, Miller was head cross country coach for the Red Elephants.

Also, Miller as an assistant football coach for the Red Elephants from 2003-2009.

Prior to arriving at Gainesville, Miller was assistant baseball coach at Dublin High from 2000-2003.

A search is underway to fill the position as Gainesville’s new baseball coach, athletics director Adam Lindsey said.

“We are so thankful for his years of dedication to coaching at Gainesville, especially in baseball,” Lindsey said. “Personally and professionally, however, I am very excited to have him in this new role and watch him grow our student-athletes and athletic department in this capacity.”