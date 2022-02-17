Flowery Branch senior Jake Beaver provides invaluable leadership, rare talent as left-handed pitcher and outfielder

Beaver said the most enticing part about Georgia State is that its coaching staff made it clear he’d have the opportunity to pitch and play outfield at the next level.



The icing on the cake to his skill set is that Beaver can hit for a high average.

After a series of nagging hamstring injuries in 2021, that limited his time on the mound, Beaver said he’s back to 100 percent this season.

“I love this team, love this program at Flowery Branch,” Beaver said. “Before I go off the college, I want to leave a legacy.”

Beaver’s biggest role model in how to conduct himself on the field is his mother, Laura Beaver, who was a long-time softball coach at Flowery Branch High and is a constant source of encouragement for her son.

Beaver is living out the advice his mother has given him about being a winning program.

“My mother has always told me, ‘the best teams are self led,” Beaver said. “Now that I’m a senior, I’m going to be the best leader I can be.”

Beaver’s resolve to be a mindful leader is well received by Ray.

However, the Flowery Branch coach has seen those traits in Beaver from Day 1.

Even in eighth grade, Beaver was able to tag along with the varsity squad, even though he wasn’t eligible to play.

Then in 2019, Beaver’s talent was too good for him not to be on the field.

Flowery Branch’s ace started to develop a reputation as a budding star on the mound.

However, it’s what he provided away from the diamond that Ray appreciated just as much.

Flowery Branch’s coach said that Beaver was not satisfied with the direction of the program when he was a freshman, however he didn’t feel like he’d earned the right to speak up yet.

His solution: Beaver taped a message in the lockerroom for everyone to see.

“Jake’s able to lead in good times and bad,” Ray said. “It comes from the way he was raised by his parents.”

Flowery Branch responded with a first-round series victory in state, then battled state powerhouse Cartersville before losing in the best-of-three, second-round series.

Some of Beaver’s individual performances his first year showed exactly the type of potential he has and the trust gained from his coaches.

Early in the freshman season, Beaver was inserted late in the game to pitch in relief against American Heritage, a nationally-ranked powerhouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. At the time, American Heritage had 11 players who were Division-I commits, Flowery Branch’s coach said.

Beaver responded by throwing two solid innings during the showcase outing in Miami.

Then against Denmark, a game that went 14 innings, Beaver gave the program six innings of quality work in relief, Ray said.

In 2020, Flowery Branch’s was ranked No. 1 in the state when the season ended abruptly on March 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That Falcons squad had a pair of future Division-I starters in Zander Sechrist (Tennessee) and Andrew Armstrong (Florida State).

“We would have won the state championship with that team,” Beaver said.

Last season, Beaver still was productive, even with the injuries.

Against George Walton Academy, Beaver had one of this best games, going 4 for 4 at the plate with a homer and threw five innings to earn the win.

To reduce the risk of injury, Beaver has been diligent in working out with his trainer for optimal overall condition.

Now, Beaver is trying to tie together all the lessons learned to get his program to the region championship and first-ever state title.

“We’re a good team, but we can be a great team if we do the things coach has taught us,” Beaver said.



