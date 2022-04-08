Energized Flowery Branch baseball program building off recent wins, looks to improve region standing going into the playoffs

Confidence is becoming contagious for Flowery Branch’s baseball squad.



Stringing together winning streaks during the most important part of the season has a way of doing that.

And for the Falcons (12-8, 6-4 Region 8-4A) it’s a constant grind that they’re handling with a smile and jovial spirit in the dugout.

On the heels of two big wins against No. 10 Jefferson last week, Flowery Branch returned to the field for the first time in six days with a 17-5 win against East Hall in Gainesville.

With the win, Flowery Branch sits in fourth place in the region standings.

With eight games left in the regular season, there’s ample opportunity for the Falcons to get up to the second spot by the time the season ends, which would mean a home playoff series at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex.

This is a drastic turn in the demeanor for the Falcons after three tough losses to top-ranked North Oconee and another to open the series last week against the Dragons.

“We faced a little adversity there a couple weeks ago, didn’t play well for 7 or 8 days,” Flowery Branch coach Joey Ray said. “We needed one or two guys, someone to step up.”