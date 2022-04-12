Cherokee Bluff comes up short against White County to open three-game series

Cherokee Bluff still has an excellent chance of making it back to the baseball playoffs.



The Bears just needs to put a halt to their recent losing streak as the regular season starts to wind down.

On Monday, Bryce England had two home runs for Cherokee Bluff (17-8, 10-6 Region 7-3A), the second a two-run shot in the seventh inning, in a 10-7 loss to White County in Flowery Branch.

With the loss, Cherokee Bluff has dropped four straight in region play, but still holds third-place in the league with five games remaining in the regular season.

Still, the Bears get two more chances at the Warriors (14-9, 8-8) this week, next up playing Wednesday in Cleveland.

Wedged between Cherokee Bluff and White County in the Region 7-3A standings is first-year East Forsyth, which is currently 9-7 in league play.

Cherokee Bluff made its first meeting against White County this week interesting.

After going down 9-0 in the third inning, Cherokee Bluff replied with five runs of its own in the bottom half of the frame.

England’s first home run for the Bears was also a two-run blast.

After rallying back, Cherokee Bluff’s Lucas Tritt threw three solid innings of relief to give its bats a chance to respond late in the game.

Ty Corbin also finished with a pair of hits for the Bears, which were swept last week by North Hall (16-0 in Region 7-3A).

For White County, Ryan Fowler had two home runs: a solo shot in the first inning, then a three-run homer in the third inning.

Dylan Sargent also added a home run for the Warriors.

Next week, Cherokee Bluff wraps up the regular season with three games against Gilmer: Monday and Friday in Ellijay, Wednesday at home in Flowery Branch.