Baseball Season Preview: Hall County loaded with veteran talent, experienced programs in 2023

North Hall will always put a contender on the field in baseball.

However, when talking about who’s the best in Hall County for 2023, Cherokee Bluff is going to make a serious push for that label.

To start the season, 3 of 11 programs in Hall County are ranked in the top 10 by the Georgia Dugout Preview, led in Class 4A by the fourth-ranked Bears, followed by the eighth-ranked Trojans.

In Class 5A, Flowery Branch will start the season ranked No. 7.

North Hall (32-7 overall last season, 21-0 in Region 7-3A) has made the state semifinals each of the past three seasons in which there were playoffs (2019, 2021 and 2022), highlighted by its second-ever state championship in 2021.

After graduating 13 seniors from its 2022 program, the Trojans return just two starters, but one is ultra-talented junior centerfielder Ajay Jones. On the mound, the leadership will come from senior right-hander Landon Lee.

While possibly a rebuilding season, North Hall has one of the strongest foundations for its baseball program in the entire state, regardless of classification.

Since winning the state championship for the first time in 2017, the Trojans have three seasons with more than 30 wins and were well on their way to a strong campaign in 2020, when the season was shutdown early due to COVID-19.

The biggest battle, in Hall County, will come in Region 8-4A with the Trojans and Bears clearly the teams to beat in a 10-team, subdivided league. The other side of the region is equally tough with North Oconee and Madison County.

Cherokee Bluff (25-10 in 2022, second round of state) will certainly have the most impressive collection of talent in 2023, led by seniors Bryce England (Georgia Southern signee), Brett House (Mississippi State signee) and Braxton Beal (Georgia Southern signee). Returning this season, the Bears have five preseason All-State selections and seven starters who finished the 2022 campaign hitting above .300.

On the mound, the Bears will be paced by the hard-throwing Beal, whose season ended early in 2022, due to injury.

Also in Class 4A, Chestatee could be a factor, having last made the postseason in 2021.

At East Hall, it will have ample talent back this season with six seniors and seven returning starters. Leading the way for the Vikings are senior Carter Gillespie (outfield/LHP); senior Walker Barrett (outfield/LHP); senior Haden Brock (infield); senior Christian McCullough (RHP/catcher); sophomore Levi Kinney (infield/outfield); sophomore Tyler Parker (shortstop/RHP) and sophomore Caden Crocker (outfield).

This season, Johnson will play a non-region schedule.

Leading the Knights are sophomores Nathan Nguyen (.326 batting average and .400 on-base percentage in 2022) and Braydon Black (.864 fielding percentage).

And in Region 8-5A, Flowery Branch (21-12 in 2012) also appears to be a very strong contender with a handful of talented starters back from its run to the second round of the playoffs last year under the leadership of nationally-respected coach Joey Ray.

In 2023, the Falcons, who will have a very deep senior class, will be led at the plate by Kade Smallwood, Mason Compton and Aaron Attaway.

Attaway and Compton are also the top two returning pitchers for the Falcons, which play in a very deep region with powerhouse programs such as Loganville, Winder-Barrow and Jefferson.

In Class 3A, West Hall has four returning starters: Evan Connor, Justin Shaffer, Cody Davis and Cooper Tapp. Even though the Spartans are young, their coach Brannon Humphries is optimistic about others coming up in the program, including freshman Brett Sturm, senior Camden Page, sophomore Jaden Young and sophomore Drew Svetz. In addition, sophomores Marcus Pugh and John Kendrick are back healthy for West Hall, after missing most of last season with injuries.

In the Georgia Independent Athletics Association, first-year Riverside Prep coach Derrick Lucas has seven returning starters, led by senior pitcher Delcan Bethel and senior catcher Dominic Morgan.

In the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools, Lanier Christian has 10 returning starters from its program that made the state quarterfinals in 2022.

For the Lightning, senior Isaac Dinn (.313 average and 19 runs in 2022), Camden Hohman (.383 average, 23 runs scored), Carter Raulerson (.379, 19 runs), Barry Waymack (.392 and 17 runs) and sophomore pitcher Gavin Strabala (.389 batting average; 2.19 ERA on the mound) are expected to lead the way.