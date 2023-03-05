Baseball scoreboard: West Hall tops Class 7A Collins Hill

West Hall's Marcus Pugh threw a complete game with a strikeout and allowed four hits in a 3-1 win against Class 7A Collins Hill on Saturday.

At the plate, Camden Page and Evan Connor each had a hit and drove in runs, while Brett Sturm and Justin Shaffer each had one hit for the Spartans.

Up next, West Hall visits Dawson County on Tuesday.

NORTH OCONEE 13, CHESTATEE 4: Jake Hitchcock threw five innings and allowed three runs and six hits with four strikeouts for the War Eagles on Saturday.

At the plate, Dylan Thompson had two hits for Chestatee (5-5).

Up next, Chestatee visits Cedar Shoals on Monday in Athens.

