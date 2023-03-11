Baseball scoreboard: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff stomps Madison County, move to 5-0 in region play

Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff’s Ty Corbin had a three-hit performance in a 14-4 win against Madison County on Friday in Flowery Branch.
Jacob Vokal and Caleb Miele each chipped in two hits for the Bears (11-0, 5-0 Region 8-4A).
Landon Kemp had a double and drove in a pair of runs for Cherokee Bluff.
Kaden Thompson and Miele each crossed the plate three times for the Bears.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits Morgan County in Madison.
