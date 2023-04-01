Baseball scoreboard: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff beats East Forsyth to wrap up three-game sweep

Cherokee Bluff’s Jacob Vokal doubled three times as it completed the three-game series sweep by beating East Forsyth 11-2 on Friday in Gainesville.
The top-ranked Bears (20-0, 11-0 Region 8-4A) finished the day with seven extra-base hits.
Caleb Miele had a triple and drove in a pair of runs for Cherokee Bluff.
Also with doubles for the Bears were Ty Corbin, Kaden Thompson and Brett House.
All nine batters in the Cherokee Bluff lineup had a hit.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts North Hall to open a three-game series at 5:55 p.m. Monday in Flowery Branch.