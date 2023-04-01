By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Baseball scoreboard: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff beats East Forsyth to wrap up three-game sweep
Cherokee Bluff's Brady Stephens (9) pitches against East Forsyth on March 29, 2023 in Flowery Branch. Photo by Bill Murphy

Cherokee Bluff’s Jacob Vokal doubled three times as it completed the three-game series sweep by beating East Forsyth 11-2 on Friday in Gainesville. 

The top-ranked Bears (20-0, 11-0 Region 8-4A) finished the day with seven extra-base hits. 

Caleb Miele had a triple and drove in a pair of runs for Cherokee Bluff. 

Also with doubles for the Bears were Ty Corbin, Kaden Thompson and Brett House. 

All nine batters in the Cherokee Bluff lineup had a hit. 

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts North Hall to open a three-game series at 5:55 p.m. Monday in Flowery Branch. 

