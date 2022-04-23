Baseball scoreboard: North Hall wraps up regular season with win against West Hall

North Hall's Tate Brooks had three hits and drove in a pair of runs in a 9-1 win against West Hall to wrap up the regular season Friday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
Eli Reece added a double and two hits for the Trojans (26-4, 21-0 Region 7-3A).
Reece also got the start on the mound, throwing two innings and allowed one hit.
Landon Lee threw three innings of relief, allowing three hits and one walk.
Up next, the defending state champions open the Class 3A state playoffs with a best-of-three series, starting with a doubleheader Friday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium. If necessary, the deciding third game will be Saturday.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 16, GILMER 0: Caleb Piland threw three innings without allowing a hit to win the regular-season finale Friday in Ellijay.
Piland added a double and two hits at the plate for the Bears (22-8, 12-6 Region 7-3A).
Caleb Miele and Brett House also had a double for Cherokee Bluff.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff opens the playoffs April 29 against an opponent still to be determined April 29 in Flowery Branch.