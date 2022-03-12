Baseball scoreboard: North Hall wraps up region series sweep against Gilmer

Landon Lee threw six innings of two-hit ball for North Hall in a 5-0 win against Gilmer on Friday in Ellijay.

With the win, the Trojans completed a three-game sweep in their first region series.

Tate Brooks and Luke Erickson each had a double for North Hall (7-4, 3-0 Region 7-3A).

Up next, North Hall hosts Lumpkin County at 5:55 p.m. on Monday.

FLOWERY BRANCH 15, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Mason Compton threw three innings without allowing a hit, while Darren Shultz closed out the no-hitter with two innings on the mound on Friday.

Ethan Mieldezis and Chase Hammock each drove in three runs for the Falcons (7-4, 3-0 Region 8-4A).

FLOWERY BRANCH 18, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Aaron Attaway threw the first two innings and allowed a single hit. Max Wagner and Colin Basham each went one hitless inning of relief for the Falcons.

Attaway, Connor Edwards and Compton each drove in a pair of runs.

Up next, Flowery Branch visits Morgan County on Monday.



