Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff bashes Dawson County

Jacob Vokal had a home run, three hits and drove in four runs for Cherokee Bluff in an 18-4 win against Dawson County on Wednesday in Dawsonville. Caleb Miele doubled with three hits and three RBIs for the Bears (16-4, 9-2 Region 7-3A).
Brett House had two hits for Cherokee Bluff, including a double, while Kaden Thompson had three hits and drove in one run.
On Friday, Cherokee Bluff hosts Dawson County at 5:55 p.m.
NORTH HALL 7, EAST FORSYTH 1: Bradford Puryear had a solo home run and Jaret Bales tripled for North Hall on Wednesday. Luke Erickson added a double for the Trojans (16-4, 11-0 Region 7-3A).
Jace Bowen and Ajay Jones each finished with a pair of hits for North Hall.
On the mound, senior right-hander Hunter Brooks threw five innings and allowed one hit and four walks.
Up next, North Hall plays host to East Forsyth on Friday at Lynn Cottrell Stadium to wrap up the three-game set this week.