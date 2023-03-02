Baseball scoreboard: Gainesville's Valentine, Lugo combine for shutout in win over Duluth

Gainesville’s Riley Valentine and Anthony Lugo combined for a shutout in an 11-0 win against Duluth on Wednesday.

Valentine threw the first four innings for the Red Elephants, allowing three hits.

Lugo allowed a hit in his inning of relief.

At the plate, Lugo had three hits and drove in a pair of runs.

Valentine, Smith McGarvey and Dawson Vaughn each had two hits for Gainesville.

Up next, the Red Elephants face Jackson County on March 10.

CHEROKEE BLUFF 6, NORTH OCONEE 2: Brady Stephens threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts for the Bears on Wednesday.

Kaden Thompson had a double and two hits for Cherokee Bluff, while Brett House had a solo homer.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff visits Cedar Shoals on Friday in Athens.

WEST HALL 5, BANKS COUNTY 4: Camden Page threw five innings and allowed two hits, while racking up 11 strikeouts for the Spartans on Wednesday.

At the plate, Brett Sturm went 2 for 4 with two runs and two stolen bases.

