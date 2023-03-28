Baseball scoreboard: Top-ranked Cherokee Bluff sails past East Forsyth

Cherokee Bluff's Bryce England went 4-for-4 at the plate in an 18-7 win against East Forsyth on Monday in Gainesville.

England had a pair of doubles and five RBIs for the Bears. Landon Kemp had a triple and three RBIs for Cherokee Bluff.

The top-ranked Bears (17-0, 8-0 Region 8-4A) struck for six runs in the first inning.

Cherokee Bluff wrapped it up with a 10-run fourth inning.

Also for the Bears, Jacob Vokal went 3-for-5 at the top of the order with two RBIs.

KT Thompson had a double with two hits for Cherokee Bluff.

Up next, Cherokee Bluff hosts East Forsyth on Wednesday in Flowery Branch.

GAINESVILLE 11, SHILOH 0: Cooper Reid and Jeremy Medina combined for the no-hitter on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field.

At the plate, Branson Crawford had a homer for the Red Elephants (10-10, 4-6 Region 8-6A).

Reid went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in a pair of runs for Gainesville, while Smith McGarvey drove in three runs.

Also for the Red Elephants, Anthony Lugo and Baxter Wright each had a pair of hits.

McGarvey, Reid, Tavarus Dowdy and Wright each doubled for Gainesville.

Up next, Gainesville hosts Apalachee on Wednesday.

