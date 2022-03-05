Baseball Scoreboard: Flowery Branch takes down Oglethorpe County

Nick Linkowski had three hits and scored three runs for Flowery Branch in an 11-1 win against Oglethorpe County on Friday.
Kade Smallwood also had three hits for the Falcons (4-4), including a two-run triple.
On the mound, Mason Compton, Aaron Attaway and Jake Beaver each pitched a pair of solid innings for Flowery Branch.
Up next, Flowery Branch faces Cedar Shoals on Tuesday to open Region 8-4A play.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 3, MADISON COUNTY 2: Caleb Piland went 2 for 4 at the plate and drove in a pair of runs for the Bears on Friday. Ty Corbin added a double for Cherokee Bluff
On Monday, Cherokee Bluff visits East Forsyth at 5:55 p.m.
NORTH OCONEE 10, NORTH HALL 0: Hunter Brooks and Jaret Bales each had a hit for the Trojans on Friday.
Up next, North Hall visits Gilmer at 5:55 p.m. Monday.
