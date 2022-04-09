Baseball scoreboard: Flowery Branch picks up region doubleheader sweep of East Hall

Flowery Branch picked up a doubleheader sweep against East Hall, winning 10-0 and 11-1 on Friday at the Hog Mountain Sports Complex.
With the wins, the Falcons (14-8, 8-4 Region 8-4A) move up to third in the region standings with six regular season games remaining.
In the first game, Connor Edwards had a solo home run and doubled. Jake Beaver and Kade Smallwood each doubled to drive in a Flowery Branch run.
Jake Kross finished 3 for 4 at the plate for the Falcons.
On the mound, Mason Compton threw four innings and allowed a single hit.
In the nightcap, Compton had a grand slam, while Smallwood was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Madison County at 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.